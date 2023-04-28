Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for May 2023

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for May at locations throughout the city.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
Produce expected to be available to families in May includes apples and potatoes. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.
Distribution locations, dates and times include:
Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road
- May 2 at 10 a.m.
- May 9 at 10 a.m.
- May 16 at 10 a.m.
- May 23 at 10 a.m.
- May 30 at 10 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway
- May 1 at 10 a.m.
- May 8 at 10 a.m.
- May 15 at 10 a.m.
- May 22 at 10 a.m.
- May 29 at 10 a.m.
Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway
- May 4 at 10 a.m.
- May 11 at 10 a.m.
- May 18 at 10 a.m.
- May 25 at 10 a.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.
- May 3 at 9 a.m.
- May 17 at 10 a.m.
- May 30 at 9 a.m.
Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:
-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays except Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.