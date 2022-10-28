Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for November 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for November at locations throughout the city.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
Produce expected to be available to families in November includes potatoes, onions, apples, cabbage and carrots.
Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.
Distribution locations, dates and times include:
Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road
- Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway
- Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.
Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway
- Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.
- Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
- Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.
Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:
-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays except Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.