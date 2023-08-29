Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for September 2023

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limits the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for September at locations throughout the city.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
A variety of produce is expected to be available to families in September, including cabbage, sweet corn, potatoes, onions, carrots and squash. Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.
Distribution locations, dates and times include:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway.
- Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 18, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
- Sept. 5, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 19, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.
- Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont Street.
- Sept. 13, at 9 a.m.
- Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 North Dort Highway.
- Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
- Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.
For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.