Flint officials hope end of water crisis charges won't end pursuit of justice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint officials hope a ruling that dismisses criminal charges in the Flint water crisis won't end the pursuit of justice for residents who drank lead-tainted water.

Congressman Dan Kildee, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver all said they hope prosecutors press on with criminal charges against local and state government officials accused of causing the water crisis.

"I don't prejudge the outcome of a criminal investigation. But clearly what happened in Flint was not an accident. It was not something that was unavoidable," Kildee said. "It was a set of intentional decisions that led to thousands of people being put in a position that their futures at risk. That's a huge loss."

The Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday that invalidates the indictments against nine people accused of wrongdoing before and during the Flint water crisis from 2014 to 2016.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office launched a new criminal investigation into the water crisis in 2019 after Attorney General Dana Nessel took office. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy led the investigation.

They decided to employ Genesee County Judge David Newblatt as a one-man grand jury to hear evidence and issue indictments. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the rarely-used one-man grand jury cannot issue indictments -- they can only lead an investigation.

That means indictments with 42 criminal charges filed in January 2021 against nine defendants, including former Gov. Rick Snyder and some of his top aides, must be dismissed.

Kildee hopes investigators and prosecutors continue working on the case so Flint residents can have their day in court.

Neeley said he was frustrated and disappointed by Tuesday' Supreme Court ruling. He plans to pressure authorities to refile some or all of the criminal charges using a different process.

"There's many failures here, you know, civilly and criminally," Neeley said. "My hope is that some of these charges can be refiled against those that are culpable."

He plans to confer with Nessel about what options are available to attempt another criminal prosecution for the water crisis.

"What's next is that we're going to continue to fight, we're going to continue to question, we're going to continue to make sure justice is going to be delivered to the residents of this great community," said Neeley, who is running for re-election this year.

Weaver, the former mayor, said the Flint water crisis is not over and the city will continue feeling the effects for years to come.

"Again, this is another slap in the face to the residents of this city," she said. "But are we surprised? Are we surprised? It's sad to say that we're not. We're angry. We're disappointed. I know that I know I am."

Weaver, who is running for mayor again this year, has openly criticized the $626 million civil settlement for residents affected by the water crisis. The deadline for residents to file claims for the money is Thursday.

"Flint deserves justice, support -- this just should not have happened and we deserve better," Weaver said. "And with that, I'm going to continue to fight for better."