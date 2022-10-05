 Skip to main content
Flint preparing to restart Great Lakes Water Authority connection

  • Updated
Flint is flushing lines and testing water in preparation to restart the city's drinking water connection with the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is flushing and testing the water from its primary water source to prepare for a transition back to the city's normal drinking water blend.

The Great Lakes Water Authority fully restored water service on Monday after a 10-foot diameter pipeline broke near a treatment plant in St. Clair County. The pipeline carries most of Flint's water from Lake Huron.

Since the pipeline broke, Flint has been getting all of its water from the Genesee County system through the new secondary pipeline.

With the Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline back in service, the Flint Public Works Department is flushing stale water from the city's 12-mile-long transmission main and testing the quality as fresh water resumes flowing.

Once testing shows the water is safe, Flint will transition to its typical drinking water blend of 95% from the Detroit system and 5% from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office says his administration will give residents 24 hours of notice before turning on the Great Lakes Water Authority supply again.

