Flint reaches deadline for water service line replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday is deadline day for the city of Flint.

A federal judge set an Aug. 1, 2023, deadline for the city to replace the remaining lead water service lines. Tuesday's deadline was imposed in February after the city failed to meet the original January 2020 deadline.

City officials said on Monday they would stand by their previous comments about the water service line replacement project when asked for comment on whether they reach the deadline.

Earlier this year, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city has repaired or checked water lines at more than 95% of addresses since the lead lines corroded inside after the switch to Flint River water in 2014.

The city was given until May 1 to identify which repairs were still needed at about 1,000 properties and until Aug. 1 to do the work. A month and a half ago, a court filing said the city expects to meet the Aug. 1 deadline.

Attorneys for the city said there's no reason for the U.S. District Court to find the city of Flint or Neeley in contempt of court. A motion filed in federal court last May called for the city and Neeley to face a daily fine of $500 until violations are resolved.