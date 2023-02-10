Flint remains under Boil Water Advisory while crews work on repairs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The entire city of Flint is under a Boil Water Advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break that is affecting service to customers across the city.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office announced the Boil Water Advisory around 11 a.m. Friday. Water department officials say the break may cause a drop in water pressure for homes and businesses across the city.
The Flint Water Department located the break on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. Crews closed off the area while they work to shut off the flow of water to the broken pipe and make repairs.
Crews discovered a large split in a 24" transmission main requiring 14-16 feet of pipe to be cut and replaced.
Neeley anticipates the Boil Water Advisory will remain in place through the weekend until at least Monday.
Once repairs are complete, the city will flush its water system and conduct bacterial testing to make sure the water is safe.
In the meantime, all customers who receive water from the city of Flint's municipal system are advised to boil their water for 60 seconds before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.
The advisory only applies to the city of Flint's water system. All other water systems in Genesee County receive their water from entirely different municipal systems and are not affected by the trouble in Flint.
Flint has increased the amount of water flowing in from the Great Lakes Water Authority and Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office to maintain service for the city.
Flint City Hall has free water filters available for all residents, but filtered water still has to be boiled before use.