Flint resident, water activist disappointed in state supreme court opinion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- Disappointment, shock and anger is flooding the City of Flint as residents affected by the water crisis like Gina Luster see justice delayed again.
"It took my breath away, I was so disgusted, I immediately jumped up when I got the first phone call," Luster said.
On Tuesday, the Michigan State Supreme Court unanimously ruled that judge does not have the right to charge stating in the ruling that while state law "authorizes a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants" as a one-person grand jury, it "does not authorize the judge to issue indictments."
Luster says, it’s a lost effort from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office who requested the prosecutor to use a one-man grand jury. In doing so steps like conducting a preliminary exam were missed.
"They really sold us a hope and a dream that they were doing the right thing and that this was going to move forward, that people were going to be held accountable ," she said. "I'm really upset and really disappointed. It's like, we have to start from scratch and where are we going to get the money from to do that?"
With the court's ruling, the charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven others must be dismissed.
Luster is one of many Flint residents still affected by the water crisis. Both her and her daughter have experienced severe health issues that have them frequently visiting doctors.
"I want to see justice for Flint, someone needs to be held accountable," Luster said. "No one should be able to poison a whole city, let people die and be able to go back to their nice cushy, six figure year job."