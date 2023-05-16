Flint residents share concerns with water crisis 9 years later at Flint water summit: 'Enough is enough'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a decade since the start of the Flint water crisis - residents are still crying out for answers.
"I am tired of hurting, I'm tired of being broken, I'm tired of crying, I am tired of the disparities," said Flint water advocate Bishop Jefferson. "I am tired."
The Flint Communications Group hosted a Flint Water Summit Tuesday evening where residents were given an opportunity to address representatives from the City of Flint, EGLE (The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy), US EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency), City of Flint Water Advisory Council and representatives from law firms with involvement in the legal proceedings related to the Flint Water Crisis.
The goal? To help restore Flint residents' confidence in their drinking water.
The theme for the summit was 'Journey for Confidence in Flint's Drinking Water.'
However, for many Flint residents like Ms. Claudia Perkins - confidence is a far stretch.
"I can't use the ice maker in my refrigerator, my hot water heater needs replacing, I've replaced my washer machine already," said Perkins.
It's been nearly a decade since the start of Flint's water crisis and Flint residents say they are still hurting, trying to heal, and mainly understand.
"There's a lot of questions that are unanswered," Perkins said. "If Benton Harbor got everything fixed then use them as an example and do it on a larger scale for Flint. We have been devastated for 9 long years."
Eric Oswald, Director of Water for EGLE says now Flint's water is tested once every 6 months.
While there are no answers for when this crisis will end - Oswald says he understands the frustrations of residents who say they want clean and safe water.
"I think that's what the big message here was to get the lead service lines done," said Oswald.
Since the start of the crisis residents say lives have been lost as well as confidence in government and the water infrastructure.
"My nephew had the highest lead count in Genesee County," Perkins said. "And then my cousin was on the cover of Time magazine with his face broken all out and I was spotted up. I'm still seeing a dermatologist."
Oswald says the state is here to listen and work to earn back Flint's trust.
"I took a lot out of this one about what is the goal line for a lot of people here and that is something that we need to determine," said Oswald. "What is the goal line? When will people be satisfied that the work is done?"
Additional information about your drinking water is available by calling the Flint Water Plant & Facilities at 810-787-6537.