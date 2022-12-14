 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels

  • Updated
  • 0
12617 water meters

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels.

The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill credits and minor plumbing repairs to reduce water use.

The funding came from unspent money initially earmarked for Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

The water bill assistance program in Flint is changing and expanding to adjust how much households can received based on their income level. After applying bill credits, households will only be required to pay 3% of their income on water bills.

The authority says a Flint household with annual income of $13,080 and an average annual bill of $1,172 will be eligible for $792 annually bill credits. Previously, the same household would have received $300 annually in bill credits.

"It is our goal to ensure that WRAP continues to evolve so that it can provide real assistance – both financial and in terms of creating a healthier home for those with the greatest need in the communities we serve," said GLWA Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Nicolette N. Bateson.

The Water Residential Assistance Program is available to qualified Flint residents for up to two years. Senior citizens and disabled residents may be eligible for long-term assistance.

Households with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines may be eligible for financial assistance. 

"We’re committed to expanding outreach and improving program design to make sure WRAP-eligible households can access every available dollar to ensure a sustainable future," said Madison Merzlyakov, affordability and assistance manager for GLWA.

Flint residents have three ways to sign up for the Water Residential Assistance Program:

  • Click here to enroll online.
  • Call 810-510-9727 during normal business hours.
  • Visit a Wayne Metro representative at Flint City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you