Flint water crisis activist outraged over the dismissal of criminal charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For more than eight years since the Flint water crisis began, Claudia Perkins has been on the front lines letting her voice be heard.

She was outraged on Tuesday that no one is being held criminally responsible for the crisis after a Genesee County judge dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants.

The ruling from Judge Elizabeth Kelly came after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in August that the one-man grand jury process used to file charges against nine suspects is improper and the indictments are invalid.

"It's appalling," Perkins said.

Perkins, an activist with the Democracy Defense League, is frustrated with pace of justice in the Flint water crisis. The charges thrown out Tuesday were the second round of charges after prosecutors decided in 2019 to restart the investigation from scratch.

"I have ... absolutely had it with all of them," Perkins said.

Charges were dropped against the following officials on Tuesday:

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon.

Former Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells.

Rich Baird, a former top adviser to Snyder.

Jarrod Agen, the former communications director for Snyder.

Former state-appointed Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley.

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee Nancy Peeler.

"They don't care about us. They don't, they couldn't," Perkins said. "And if they had of done right, yeah it was a man-made disaster -- a deliberate one. Charge the ones that was in charge of this whole fiasco."

Her family was greatly affected by the water crisis. Eight years later, she personally continues recovering from skin issues. But the mental toll from the crisis leaves the biggest scar.

"We are scared to even get a glass of tap water," Perkins said. "Even when we go visiting somewhere else, we are apprehensive. That's how we have been scarred. It is terrible."

Perkins hopes justice will come soon for survivors of Flint's water crisis.

Tuesday's circuit court order does not apply to former Gov. Rick Snyder or former Flint Public Works Director Howard Croft, whose charges are misdemeanors that will be handled at the district court level.