Flint water crisis payments may come in April or May

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents may begin receiving money from the $626 million water crisis settlement fund later this month.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the claims process, which is managed by a court-appointed official, is moving forward.

Recent court filings from special master Deborah Greenspan indicate payments may begin transferring to claimants later in April or May 2023. She works on behalf of U.S. District Court to distribute the settlement funds.

Greenspan's office received millions of documents to support tens of thousands of claims from the settlement fund. She is awaiting final resolution to all appeals and completion of the review process before issuing money.

Nessel said someone filed a motion in the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals seeking another review of the claims process. That must be handled before claims can be paid.

"Our priority is to see the victims of the Flint water crisis receive their compensation as soon as is possible," Nessel said. "While we are not involved in the settlement payouts, our department is encouraged to see the process move forward and, though this most recent appeal may delay the disbursement, we look forward to the settlement being fully implemented."

The $626 million settlement fund includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint's insurance companies, $5 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

Attorneys working on behalf of residents will receive nearly $200 million of the settlement, leaving more $400 million to be distributed to businesses and people who lived in Flint from April 2014 to December 2016.

Roughly 44,000 residents filed claims over the water crisis and 80% is expected to go to children who were under the age of 6 at the start of the water crisis.