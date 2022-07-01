Flint Water Prosecution files motions to ensure criminal cases continue against nine people related to Flint Water Crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Water Prosecution has filed motions to make sure criminal cases will continue against nine people related to the Flint Water Crisis.
The two motions apply to people facing felonies and misdemeanors which prosecutors said shows they commitment to getting justice for the people of Flint affected by the lead tainted water.
“These motions confirm our commitment to keep fighting for the people of Flint,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “As prosecutors, it is our duty to pursue all available means to secure justice for the people we serve, and I am committed to seeing this prosecution through to its conclusion.”
The motions come after the state's Supreme Court's opinion that defendants were improperly charged by a Genesee County judge, effectively throwing out all charges.
The request asks for or the cases to be remanded to the District Court for preliminary exams.
Criminal charges were first announced last year and nine defendants were indicted, including former Governor Rick Snyder.
The following criminal charges were first announced in January 2021.
Nine defendants were indicted on the following:
Jarrod Agen
- One count of perjury - a 15-year felony
Gerald Ambrose
- Four counts of misconduct in office - each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
Richard Baird
- One count of perjury - a 15-year felony
- One count of official misconduct in office - a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
- One count of obstruction of justice - a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
- One count of extortion - a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
Howard Croft
- Two counts of willful neglect of duty - each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Darnell Earley
- Three counts of misconduct in office - each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
Nicolas Lyon
- Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter - each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine
- One count of willful neglect of duty - a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Nancy Peeler
- Two counts of misconduct in office - each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
- One count of willful neglect of duty - a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Richard Snyder
- Two counts of willful neglect of duty - each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Eden Wells
- Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter - each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine
- Two counts of misconduct in office - each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
- One count of willful neglect of duty - a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Stay with ABC12 News for more on this developing story.