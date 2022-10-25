Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors plan to appeal a ruling that dropped criminal charges against seven people charged for their alleged roles in causing the Flint water crisis.

The prosecution team from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is led by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, issued a statement Tuesday announcing the appeal.

The statements says Flint residents have been waiting for their day in court, but proceedings thus far have focused on the process rather than the merits of charges against the suspects.

"The public deserves to hear the evidence against these defendants," says the statement, which was released by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Prosecutors used a rare one-man grand jury process to issue indictments against nine people accused of wrongdoing before and during the Flint water crisis, which contaminated the city's water supply beginning in April 2014.

They hoped the indictments would bypass lengthy preliminary hearings, allowing the cases to proceed directly to trial. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that one-man grand jurors only can investigate cases, but they can't issue charges.

The high court's ruling invalidated the indictments issued in the Flint water investigation.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly issued a ruling in response on Oct. 4, saying criminal charges should be dropped against the following people:

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon.

Former Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells.

Rich Baird, a former top adviser to Snyder.

Jarrod Agen, the former communications director for Snyder.

Former state-appointed Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley.

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee Nancy Peeler.

Misdemeanor charges remain again former Gov. Rick Snyder and former Flint Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft. Prosecutors contend that charges should continue against all nine people.

"The prosecution followed the law in using the one-person grand jury process from the beginning and is prepared to move forward on the valid warrants issued in these cases in compliance with the new process defined in the opinion from the Court," the prosecutors' statement says.