Flint water settlement distribution breakdown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking for people wanting to file a claim in the Flint Water settlement case.
The settlement is worth $626 million. $180 million of it could go to the many attorneys who have worked on the case.
That would leave just over $445 million to be spread among the the claimants.
According to the information from the settlement grid on the official Flint Water Settlement webpage kids under the age of six will share the bulk of the settlement money.
All claims have to be in by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, June 30.