Flint water victims still waiting on claims process; disappointed by mistrial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – About 43,000 claims packages were submitted by Flint residents who are trying to get a piece of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement.
According to the claims administrator within the last month they have been verifying claim submissions and digitizing all claims filed by paper.
In the report submitted to federal Judge Levy, 72 percent of the claims submitted were personal injury claims. The report also say that 40 percent of claims were from those who were minors during the time of the water crisis.
That includes Lisa Fowler's three children; her oldest now 25 years old. They all suffered from illness after drinking the tainted lead water.
“It's been rough and to say they understand, I don't think they fully, still,” Fowler said.
The claims process took a long time of digging back up medical records and documents to prove the illnesses her family faced.
“It's very frustrating, very sad, maddening,” she said. “At times there's so many emotions that come from being in this and we've been in it for the long haul.”
Since submitting her and her children's claims she waits patiently to hear from her lawyers. But with recent events including Judge Levy stepping away for health reasons to now a judge declaring a mistrial in the civil Bellwether lawsuit, it’s getting hard to keep the faith Fowler said.
“First we were let down by the criminal trial and then now the civil trial,” Fowler said. “I'm sure it's gonna probably affect the settlements. We just hope that they don't forget us and put us on the back burner.”
Other families I spoke to over the phone tell me that they feel run down in this fight for justice and that they hope to see some outcome in their favor before the next decade.
“We're not going to give up, we're going to be here and we are going to see this through,” Fowler said.
According to the administrators report they hope to wrap up digitizing all materials during the week of August 15th.