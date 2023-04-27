Flint working to make high water rates more affordable

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Water safety and affordability go hand in hand.
Nine years after the start of the Flint water crisis, people who live in the city are still paying some of the highest water bills in the nation. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the average yearly water bill for a residential customer is around $1,200
"The rate that we charge is calculated," Neeley said. "Not just because of the water that you use, it is a level of many different things."
He pointed out that water itself doesn't cost very much.
"Actually the commodity of water is cheap. For a unit of water, which is 748 gallons of water, unit cost is probably $15 per unit," he said.
The costs of making it safe to drink and distributing it to residents is where the prices get higher.
Flint gets its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit. They charge for the service and there are other fees that contribute to the bill, such as maintenance, utilities and sewer.
The city of Detroit has a program that provides fixed rate bills for residents in Michigan's largest city, according to Bryan Peckinpaugh, a spokesperson for Detroit Water and Sewer.
The department has erased $11 million in past due charges for 16,000 customers who have signed up.
"Here in Detroit we are very proud that we are able to develop the Lifeline plan last July 2022," Peckinpaugh said.
Lifeline is a water affordability program based on monthly income for low income users in Detroit.
"We looked at a study out of Washington, D.C., that said water rates should be -- to make it affordable for low income households -- should be 1.8% of the average income of the household. So we based our program on that study," Peckinpaugh said.
It is a tiered system with $18 being the lowest and $56 being the highest monthly bill. Those who sign up for the program also got their past due bills erased, according to Peckinpaugh.
"They start at zero. They start fresh," he said.
In Flint, the Neeley administration is partnering with other entities to help make water more affordable for the city's low-income residents. The Water Residential Assistance Program or WRAP is at Flint City Hall every Thursday.
Beginning Monday, the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department will be at Flint City Hall signing up residents who need assistance paying their water bill.
Flint residents can meet with GCCARD caseworkers on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday. Appointments are not needed.
Residents must bring the following documents to be considered:
- Active past-due water bill.
- Valid State ID/driver’s license for all adults in the household (IDs must match water bill).
- Social Security cards for all members of the household.
- Health insurance card(s).
- Proof of household income for the past 30 days.
- A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food benefit letter (if applicable).
- Rental lease or agreement if water bill is in landlord’s name.