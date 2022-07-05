Former Flint emergency manager pleading Fifth Amendment in water crisis trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint water civil trial resumes this week in federal court in Ann Arbor.

Former Flint Emergency Manager Darnell Earley was expected to take the witness stand Tuesday morning without the jury present to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against providing self incriminating testimony.

Earley and other witnesses gave depositions in the civil case before being charged in a criminal investigation into the water emergency. His deposition in the civil case was played to the jury last month.

The civil trial is on behalf of young Flint children seeking damages against engineering firms Veolia North America; Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam; and the Leo Daly Co. All three companies worked on water issues for the city.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in the trial last week to avoid potentially incriminating himself on the stand. Jurors instead watched his video deposition.

The Michigan Supreme Court issued ruling last week that threw out indictments against nine people involved with the water crisis. However, state prosecutors plan to refile the charges using a different process.