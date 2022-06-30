Former Gov. Snyder invokes Fifth Amendment at Flint water civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - As expected, former Gov. Rick Snyder invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify during the ongoing Flint water civil trial in federal court.

Snyder appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday morning for a procedural hearing before Judge Judith Levy to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination.

Jurors, who were not present for Snyder's hearing Thursday, have been watching video of his deposition in the civil trial this week in lieu of his in-person testimony.

Four other people facing criminal charges from the Flint water crisis also have or plan to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights against testifying in the civil trial. Levy allowed them to avoid testifying and show deposition video instead.

Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in Flint -- one for allegedly failing to properly supervise his employees and the other for allegedly failing to declare a State of Emergency for the city as required by law.

However, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that indictments issued by Genesee County Judge David Newblatt, who served as a one-man grand jury, were improper. The charges will be dismissed in a later proceeding.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who is co-leading the Flint water prosecution, has promised to continue the pursuit of justice and file new charges in the investigation using a different process.

The civil trial underway in an Ann Arbor federal courtroom on behalf of young Flint children is seeking damages against engineering firms Veolia North America; Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam; and the Leo Daly Co. All three worked on water issues for the city of Flint.