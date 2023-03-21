Genesee County judge approves $626 million Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County judge approved the $626 million Flint water settlement on Tuesday, officially ending claims in state courts.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt signed an order that grants final judgment in civil lawsuits pending in state courts stemming from the Flint water crisis.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued ruling last week that affirms the settlement. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the fund is the largest civil litigation settlement in state history.

The settlement fund includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint's insurance companies, $5 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.25 million from Rowe Professional Services.

"This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured," Nessel said.

After about $200 million is deducted for attorneys fees, the fund will be split up based on the following terms:

79.5% for children who were minors when Flint pulled drinking water from the Flint River from April 2014 through December 2016. Of that, 64.5% goes to children who were age 6 or younger, 10% for children age 7 to 11 and 5% for children ages 12 to 17.

18% goes to adults for claims or personal injury or property damage. That includes 15% of the settlement fund earmarked for adults and 3% for damage claims.

2% goes toward special education services for children affected by the water crisis.

0.5% is earmarked for businesses that suffered an economic loss during the water crisis.

"This ruling provides families with much needed compensation for the injuries they have suffered," Nessel said.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy granted preliminary approval of the settlement in January 2021. That kicked off the process for Flint residents to file claims so they can receive a share of the settlement.

The deadline to submit documents of support for each claim was last June. No more applications for the settlement fund will be accepted.

An official appointed by U.S. District Court in Detroit is managing the claims process. Claims are taking longer than expected to pay because the court received more than 3 million documents to prove eligibility.

There was no timeline offered Tuesday for when the court would begin sending payments to Flint families.