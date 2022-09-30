Great Lakes Water Authority close to bringing 10-foot water main back to service

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is close completing repairs and bacterial testing on a 10-foot water pipeline that ruptured nearly two months ago.
The authority says it just wrapped up flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch transmission main. Three rounds of water quality testing showed the water meets regulatory standards.
Some Southeast Michigan communities were put under boil water advisories after the break. Those have since been lifted and the regional system now is returning to normal operations.
The authority expects that work to be done by next Wednesday, which will have an impact on Flint residents.
The city primarily draws its water from the pipeline that broke. But thanks to this year's completion of a $14 million secondary water pipeline, the city switched to that secondary source just hours after August's break and has been using that source ever since.
Flint's water service should be returned to the Great Lakes Water Authority source by Oct. 5.