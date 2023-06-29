Groups ask federal judge to hold Flint mayor in contempt

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorneys with the Natural Resources Defense Council and American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan will be in federal court Friday asking a judge to hold Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in contempt.
The motion for contempt is for violating court ordered deadlines to replace lead water service lines at Flint residences. The organizations say Neeley failed to meet three objectives:
- Determine by a May 1 deadline which homes still require property restoration.
- Provide timely, accurate and complete monthly restoration reporting.
- Conduct mail and in-person outreach to obtain their permission to conduct lead pipe excavations and replacements by the court-ordered March 1, 2023 deadline.
The motion will ask the court to order a daily fine of $500 until the city corrects its violations. The motion is also requesting permission to seek attorneys' fees for future work to enforce the settlement agreement, to incentivize the City to finish the lead pipe replacements.
Attorneys will meet Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse on West Lafayette Boulevard in Detroit.
Residents say Flint's availability to clean water has been limited since the beginning of the water crisis almost a decade ago. Residents like Melissa Mays of Flint Rising say this is a violation of basic human rights.
A 2017 legal settlement requires Flint to dig up the underground water service lines for tens of thousands of Flint homes. The process causes damage to lawns and sidewalks.
The Natural Resources Defense Council argues the city missed a key deadline on May 1 to fill in the gaps with tracking restorations, saying the city doesn't know how many addresses still need repairs to their properties.
"The city has failed to keep track of where it completed property repairs after digging up residents' properties to find and replace their lead pipes," said Natural Resources Defense Council attorney Addie Rolnick. "The city agreed, and the court ordered that the city must fix this record-keeping problem by May 1, but it failed to do so."
The city says it has placed restoration work in the hands of Rowe Professional Services, who says it has doubled its crews. The city expects the assessments to be done in a matter of weeks.