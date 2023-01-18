Health officials urge Flint residents to continue filtering water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint no longer is receiving donated shipments of bottled water, but health officials say that doesn't mean the Flint water crisis is over.
Blue Triton Brands, which owns the Ice Mountain bottled water brand, cut off the company's weekly donation of 100,000 bottles of water on Dec. 31. The donation had been serving about 3,000 residents per week since 2018.
However, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say Flint residents should continue filtering their tap water instead of relying on bottled water donations.
The city will continue providing filter systems and replacement cartridges for residents at no charge. The health experts say water filtered with properly maintained systems is just as healthy as bottled water.
Flint says its water system has met state and federal standards for lead content since July 2016. The most recent test results show a lead content of 10 parts per billion, which is below the federal action level of 15 parts per billion.
Water filter systems distributed at Flint City Hall are capable of removing lead and other contaminants from the municipal water system. Residents can pick up free filter systems and replacement cartridges from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at City Hall.
Filters, cartridges and test kits also can be delivered if residents call Flint's Office of Public Health at 810-410-2020. Residents with chronic health conditions or the elderly should talk with their doctor about risk of drinking bottled or filtered water.
Michigan is required to pay for Flint residents' water filters and cartridges for one year after the city finishes replacing lead and galvanized water service lines. That project likely will be completed by Aug. 1, so free filters will continue into the summer of 2024.