Ice Mountain will continue supplying bottled water to Flint all year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents can continue receiving donations of bottled water from Ice Mountain for the remainder of this year.

The company committed to keep supplying bottled water for distribution through Flint's three Help Centers established in 2016 after the Flint water crisis. The partnership is expanding with a $60,000 contribution to operate the centers.

Ice Mountain, which now is owned by BlueTriton Brands, has been donating at least 100,000 bottles of water to Flint every week since 2014 from its bottling plant in Stanwood. Water is distributed at Help Centers operating each week at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bethel United Methodist Church and Greater Holy Temple.

The company says it has provided $5 million worth of bottled water to Flint at no charge since the current agreement to supply the weekly Help Centers started in 2018.

"When the citizens of Flint needed access to safe and potable drinking water, the people of Ice Mountain responded immediately, stepped forward, and stuck with us," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Beyond the bottled water supplies, BlueTriton Brands also will provide coupons for free multipacks of Ice Mountain water through the Help Centers.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Help Centers’ critical work and to our Michigan Ice Mountain team that has kept their neighbors in Flint in the forefront of their work,” said BlueTriton Brands Chief Sustainability Officer Ed Ferguson.