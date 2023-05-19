Judge authorizes nearly $47 million payment to Flint water attorneys

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorneys who represented Flint residents in the water crisis settlement are receiving nearly $47 million in fees months before residents will see any money.

A federal judge has authorized payment of nearly $47 million in attorney fees and expenses in the Flint water emergency lawsuit, according to the Detroit Free Press.

But tens of thousands of residents who were poisoned by their drinking water will still have to wait months before they get any money from the $626 million Flint water settlement fund. Lawsuits were filed seven years ago.

Since the settlement was announced in 2021, the claims process has seen delays and cost issues.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Judith Levy ordered the payment of nearly $40 million in attorney fees and $7 million in legal expenses, according to the Free Press.

That's just a fraction of the expected $190 million in attorney fees out of the $626 million settlement. A court-appointed special master overseeing the settlement fund and claims process expects to begin paying residents this year.

Court officials say the claims process has taken longer than expected, because residents filed more than 3 million documents to support their claims.