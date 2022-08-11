Judge declares mistrial in Flint water crisis civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The six-month Flint water crisis civil trial against two engineering firms has ended with a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

The jury sent a note to Magistrate Judge David Grand on Wednesday morning, saying they are hopelessly deadlocked and will not be able to reach a unanimous verdict "without someone having to surrender their honest convictions."

Members of the jury asked to stop deliberations "for the physical and emotional health of the jurors," according to their note.

The Flint water civil trial has been ongoing for months. Lawyers representing four children exposed to lead-tainted drinking water are suing Veolia North America; Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam; and the Leo Daly Co.

The engineering firms were hired as consultants on the city's water system. They are not part of a $626 million settlement that will be doled out in the case.

Plaintiffs hoped damages from the companies could be added to monetary awards for people affected by the water crisis.

Jurors began deliberating on July 21 and returned Tuesday from a 12-day break. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy met with lawyers during the break, but transcripts of the discussion were sealed.

Attorney Corey Stern, who represents the plaintiffs, asked Grand to consider excusing some jurors, conduct an inquiry of the jurors or allow a verdict that is not unanimous.

However, the judge said neither of those outcomes would be appropriate and may not be allowed if the case reaches the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Both engineering firms asked for a mistrial, which Grand granted during the hearing. He said both sides should get in contact with the judge's office to determine the next steps.

There was no immediate word on whether a new trial will take place in front of another jury.