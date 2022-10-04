Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County judge followed through on a procedural order Tuesday by dropping charges against seven officials facing charges related to the Flint water crisis.

The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot issue indictments, which were used to file charges against nine state and local government officials.

Prosecutors led by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy sought charges using a one-man grand jury to avoid lengthy preliminary hearings for the people charged with wrongdoing.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that a one-man grand jury only has the authority to investigate possible crimes, but they cannot file charges on their own. So the indictments that led to 42 charges against nine people were invalid.

Charges remain against former Gov. Rick Snyder and former Flint Public Works Director Howard Croft, who are facing two misdemeanor accounts of willful misconduct in office apiece.

Charges were dropped against the following officials on Tuesday:

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon.

Former Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells.

Rich Baird, a former top adviser to Snyder.

Jarrod Agen, the former communications director for Snyder.

Former state-appointed Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley.

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee Nancy Peeler.

Prosecutors can refile charges against all of the officials again, but they have to follow the normal court process.