Jury deliberations in Flint water trial continue after break; judge takes leave

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue after a 12-day break in the federal civil trial related to the Flint water crisis.

Jurors began deliberating on July 21 and returned Tuesday from a 12-day break. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy met with lawyers during the break, but transcripts of the discussion were sealed.

Levy also announced Tuesday that she will be stepping aside from overseeing the trial due to an undisclosed medical issue. Federal Magistrate Judge David Grand will preside over the deliberations and verdict in her place.

The Flint water civil trial has been ongoing for months. Lawyers representing four children exposed to lead-tainted drinking water are suing two engineering firms hired as consultants on the city's water system.

The engineering firms are not part of a $626 million settlement that will be doled out in the case. Additional litigation is possible against other engineers and regulators related to the water crisis.