Latest Flint water testing shows drop in lead content

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The amount of lead in Flint's municipal water dropped slightly since last summer and remains well below the federal action level for a sixth consecutive year.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced the latest biannual water test results for Flint on Wednesday, showing the 90th percentile for lead was 9 parts per billion.

That is a small drop from a lead content of 10 parts per billion in Flint's water last July and well below the federal action level of 15 parts per billion. Flint's water quality has met federal guidelines since July 2016.

"These results reflect our continued work to restore our water system and restore trust through adherence to state and federal guidelines," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

The latest six-month round of water testing in Flint involved 35 residences and 32 businesses that still have lead service lines.

State regulators say the 35 residential testing locations showed a lead content of just 3 parts per billion. Results from the commercial properties skewed the results higher.

"The data shows that Flint’s investment of roughly $100 million in new copper service lines and millions of dollars in additional water infrastructure have clearly improved water quality for city residents," said Eric Oswald, director of Michigan's Drinking Water and Environment Health Division.

Six of the 68 locations tested above the federal action level, but officials attributed those results to lead-based interior plumbing and not an issue with the public water system.

"The data also underscores the need to continue engaging with the public on opportunities to replace aging interior plumbing, flushing stagnant water every morning, and other strategies to reduce their potential exposures to lead in their homes," Oswald said.

The 90th percentile used to calculate the results means 90% of results from the 68 locations fell below a lead content of 9 parts per billion.

Click here for full information about Flint's water testing regimen and steps taken to improve water quality.