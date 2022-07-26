Lead level in Flint water increases slightly, but remains below action level

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest round of testing for Flint's water system showed a third consecutive increase in the lead content, but regulators say it remains safe to drink.
Testing on 40 homes and 21 businesses with lead water service lines from Jan. 1 to June 30 showed 90% of results had 10 parts per billion or less of lead in the water. That remains 33% below the federal action level of 15 parts per billion.
The results continue six consecutive years of Flint's municipal water supply meeting lead and copper standards since the Flint water crisis started in 2014.
Flint's lead content in water doubled from 3 parts per billion in the first half of 2021 to 7 parts per billion from July through December 2021. The most recent results show another 50% increase in lead levels to 10 parts per billion.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says water testing used the state's stricter rules, which requires samples to be taken from the fifth liter of water coming out of the tap. That better shows the effect of lead water service lines.
Flint is close to completing a citywide project to investigate the composition of water service lines at over 22,000 residences. Any pipes made of lead or galvanized metal have been replaced with copper at no charge to residents.
More than 95% of residences have been completed and officials hope to finish the remaining 5% soon.
“As Flint nears completion of its lead service line replacement program, we are seeing clear evidence that the focus will need to shift to interior plumbing and continued education on how to reduce lead exposures in the home as outlined on the state’s Mi Lead Safe web site,” said Kris Donaldson, who is EGLE’s clean drinking water public advocate.
