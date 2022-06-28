Legal expert: steps were missed in bringing charges against officials tied to Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others must be dismissed, in the latest ruling from the Michigan Supreme court.
Tuesday morning, the six justices issued a unanimous opinion declaring that judges do not have the power to issue charges.
According to the ruling, the judges state that Michigan law “authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants. But they do not authorize the judge to issue indictments.”
Additionally, the ruling comes down to the process of Attorney General Dana Nessel requesting the prosecutor to use a one-man grand jury.
In doing so the prosecutor did not issue any criminal complaints or hold a preliminary exam.
"In this ruling, the courts are simply saying you should have given them their preliminary exam. You didn't do it, now I'm telling you to go back and do it," attorney with the Flint water crisis co-lead counsel, Trachelle Young said.
Young says the ruling doesn’t come as a surprise and is questioning why the Attorney General’s office skipped the step.
"In our opinion, it's a procedure that the prosecutors are taking to kind of go around what they would normally have to do," Young said. "If they eliminated preliminary examinations they don't have to bring in these witnesses twice. They don't have to produce evidence and make a record twice. So, it reduces their workload and unfortunately, that is not a convenience or luxury that they have."
The Attorney General’s office said in an emailed statement to ABC 12 that "the prosecution team is reviewing the opinion from the court."
Young adds that there is still a chance for justice to be served but it will just take longer.
"The best way to do it is to follow proper procedure," Young said. "Don't try to take the shortcuts and we understand why you did what you did, but do the right thing the right way. Because in the long run, you just ended up delaying it even further."