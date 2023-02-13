Lifted water advisory still raises concerns among public

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After the city of Flint lifted a Boil Water Advisory on Monday morning, some concerns were lingering for workers and residents.
"We're kind of in a position as a culture in Flint, I think it's really only fair to have a little distrust in local government right now," said Duncan Smith, who works in Flint. "The faith has been shaken in the last couple of years especially, so I think it's only fair there's a bit of distrust."
International student Rehan Kodil said it was difficult using a water bottle to shower.
"It's been a challenge, but I guess it's better not to take a chance because I'm new over here," said Kodil.
Testing included two consecutive 24-hour testing rounds. This mandated sampling was conducted at 10 sites throughout the city of Flint and results showed acceptable levels of bacteria.
Additional testing is in process for the 24-inch transmission main, which is repaired, repressurized and still isolated from the rest of the water system. It will remain out of service until two rounds of bacterial testing have been completed for this isolated area.
Although there have mostly been concerns, concerned Flint residents are relieved to see the advisory lifted.
"I want to give the city a lot of kudos for everything they changed after the crisis that did occur," said health care worker Brittany Tayler. "They are very vigilant about this, that's why they waited so long to lift it, so I am probably going to start using the water again."
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked residents for their patience. He said the city will "aggressively pursue funding and resources to renovate our water infrastructure."