Local water system advisory council looking for Flint residents to join

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A water advisory council for the City of Flint is in need of more residents to join them in order to continue their work.
“We've got infrastructural issues that still need to be addressed, we've got water quality issues that still need to be addressed, we certainly have water affordability issues that need to be addressed,” Dr. Ben Pauli said.
A lot of work still to be done following the Flint Water Crisis. But to do that, Chair of the city’s water system advisory council Dr. Ben Pauli needs residents currently living in Flint to join.
“We are mandated to have at least 75% of the council be living in Flint,” Pauli said. “Because of a recent resignation of one of our members, we've fallen under that threshold, so we really need people to apply to be members of the council.”
The Flint Water System Advisory council was formed back in october of 2021 after a change was made to the State of Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act which requires every water system serving more than 50 thousand people to establish a water system advisory council.
The work of the council helps address residents' ongoing concerns and issues from the aftermath of the water crisis and brings those issues closer to the higher ups of the city.
“We are trying to create more of a channel of communication between people on the water management side and people on the residents' side,” Pauli said.
Pauli says part of finding another Flint resident council member is more than just working to be in compliance with the city charter but adding another set of viewpoints from those with experience around the crisis.
“We may never be, you know, fully representative of the diversity of the community, but we want to try to capture as much of that as we can in the way that the council is composed and in the work that we do,” he said.
Residents interested in applying to join the council can send an email with their interest in joining the council, and a resume to WSAC@cityofflint.com.