Maintenance planned on Flint water tower

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - City of Flint leaders expect no affect on water delivery for residents and businesses when crews begin maintenance at the Flint water tower next week.
Residents can expect to see crews power washing, painting and performing other maintenance starting May 8. The city says the work will last between one and two weeks.
Interior work will begin on the water tower later this month. A new mixer will be added to improve water quality.
The tower will be taken off line and will be isolated from the rest of the water system for four to six weeks.