Massive water main break affects pressure across Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is working to find a massive water main break that is affecting service to customers across the city.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office says the break apparently around 10:15 a.m. Flint and may cause a drop in water pressure for homes and businesses across the city.
The Flint Water Department was working to identify where the break happened in the system and shut off the flow of water Friday morning.
The lack of adequate water pressure caused Powers Catholic High School in Flint to dismiss classes at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Administrators will decide whether to proceed with afterschool sports and activities around 2 p.m.