Michigan Supreme Court requires 'taint team' review of Flint water documents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Supreme Court rejected the attorney general's appeal of a lower court's decision, which required her office to use a "taint team" to independently review documents seized from state offices during the Flint water investigation.
A "taint team" is an independent group of attorneys and experts who review documents for information potentially covered by attorney-client privilege.
The state was told to use one in the prosecution of former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon.
Defendants in the Flint water criminal cases have said prosecutors had access to privileged information, which should have remained private.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel argued that a taint team could add several years to the ongoing criminal proceedings related to the water emergency.
Taxpayers would likely foot the bill for the taint team, possibly costing close to $40 million.
The investigation already hangs by a thread after Michigan Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the Nessel administration's use of a one-man grand jury to file criminal charges for the Flint water crisis was unconstitutional.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who are the lead prosecutors in the cases, say the decision requiring a taint team is "not unexpected."
In a statement, they say it "does not alter the prosecution's course of action moving forward in vigorously pursuing the crimes committed against the people of Flint."