National Clean Water Collective testing 100 homes and businesses in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Clean Water Collective's "Check Your Tap" Water Testing Campaign is under way in Flint.
The program is providing an opportunity for 100 households and businesses in the city to have their water tested from Tuesday to Sept. 14. Results will be presented in conjunction with the fifth annual Pen PALs Youth Environmental Justice Forum.
"I think it's important that we empower and engage the youth because they are our future leaders and because this crisis has affected them the most," said Syrah Scott, the executive chairman of the National Clean Water Collective. "We want to make sure they understand that we're seeking some resolve as adults. But giving them the platform to be able to share their views on the issue."
National Clean Water Collective has been working since 2015 to address the Flint water crisis. The Sept. 17 forum will offer follow-up information and recommendations regarding next steps for affected households.