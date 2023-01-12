No Flint water settlement money disbursed six months after filing deadline

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - About 43,000 Flint water crisis victims are waiting for payments from the $626 million settlement fund.
Many people who applied for a share of the fund received letters in the last two weeks, spelling out the delay since June 2022's filing deadline. It pointed to the long process of reviewing nearly 3 million documents tied to the claims.
"The Special Master is preparing a report for the court on the status of the claims process. The report will be released to the public soon," said attorney Trachelle Young, who is representing Flint residents.
There was no timeline announced for when settlement money will be disbursed to Flint residents.