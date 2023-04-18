Nonprofit combats food insecurity and Flint water crisis with service

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Movement Street Organization started with the vision of a Flint native and were recently recognized as a Rising Star by the Torch of Wisdom Foundation for their service initiatives.
Lyric Amodia, a Flint native and Howard University student stresses the importance of service outreach through social action being continuous. She saw the need first hand during the Flint water crisis and started the organization in 2020.
"On every street, in every neighborhood, and in every community, you can to be a part of the movement, and it's not just a moment," said Amodia.
The organization based in Flint and Washington, D.C., has a mission to raise awareness of ongoing issues like food insecurity and the water quality through their service efforts.
"I wanted to not only help my family, but my community and be a voice for the voiceless and advocated for those who needed it," said Amodia.
Some of their volunteer work involves food drives at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint and water distributions throughout the community.
With a team composed of primarily Howard University students, the organization also promotes literacy through their little libraries and engages youth with educational resources.
They are reaching marginalized communities like Detroit and Washington, D.C., who face similar issues.
"And noticing that there were multiple different epidemics in both Detroit and Flint as well," said Detroit liaison Lauryn Collins.
They are diligent to leave an impact and continue raising awareness.
"We're always looking for talented, young help that really care about our community to come help out," said Maia Patterson, communications manager of The Movement Street.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit their website.