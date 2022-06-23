One week left to file claims for Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- It's now or never for residents hoping to get a share of the $626 million Flint water civil settlement. Residents have one week left to file all claims and corresponding documents before the extended deadline of June 30th.
Anyone who needs help and hasn't retained another attorney is welcome to seek help from the co-lead Flint Water Action counsel. They have extended their hours to be more flexible for those needing help filing their claims.
Nearly 80% of the money in the settlement is earmarked for plaintiffs who were young children at the time of the crisis from 2014 to 2016. About 50,000 people applied for a share of the settlement in March 2021.
The previous filing deadline was May 12, but the court-appointed special master managing the claims process noted that many people hoping to file claims are experiencing delays with the process.
