Possible water bill credits for Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "$300 is little drop in the bucket, but is going to a little bit of help," said one Flint resident about the city's proposed $300 water bill credit.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his administration is hoping to give every Flint water customer the credit regardless of the status of their bill.
"If people are current on their water bills they will receive a credit for future water costs," the Mayor said. He added that those who are behind on their bills they would also receive the credit. "This credit will be applied to their bill to make them current."
The cost of water in Flint has increased 320% over 40 years according to a 2021 study funded by the Charles Steward Mott Foundation.
One resident says his mom has lived in the same Flint home for 50 years and has never missed paying a water bill. Even through the water crisis and rising rates.
"My mom, like I said, she has a water bill and she's paying $135 a month," said one Flint resident.
The average annual cost for water bills in Flint is around $845.
And it is a struggle for many to keep up.
"A lot of people like myself are having a hard time, you know keeping up with the water bill and increasing water rates," said one resident.
According to Mayor Neeley, during the summer months people use more water -which makes their bills even higher.
"We are into the high consumption months of water use. During these very hot months, whether you are watering your lawn, washing your car or just overall water consumption," the mayor said.
Residents of the city are expressing appreciation for the gesture to make water more affordable in Flint, but many say $300 is just a start there needs to be more.
The credit would add up to about $8.6 million. The money would be taken for the city's $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Funds.
The Flint City Council has to sign off on the plan before residents will see the relief. The issue is expected to go before the committee Wednesday night.