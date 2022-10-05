 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the north
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Prosecutors vow to pursue criminal charges in Flint water crisis

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutor plans to move forward with criminal charges in Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors assigned to oversee the criminal case connected to the Flint water crisis are vowing to continue efforts to pursue criminal charges, despite a recent ruling by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly to dismiss felony charges against seven defendants.  

Prosecutor vow to pursue criminal charges in Flint water crisis

The decision coming following a summer ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court that found prosecutors misused the one-person grand jury procedure, which Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy defends. 

"It was legal and it was the law that is well established and backed up by the Supreme Court many many times," Worthy said.

The one-person grand jury procedure is typically reserved in cases involving violent criminals.

Worthy helped oversee the criminal case along with Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who was not a part of the virtual press conference due to an illness.

 “We will continue to fight this case until we can reach a just resolution, that is our entire goal,” Worthy said.

Jim Haveman, who once led the Michigan Department of Community Health and was once Nick Lyon’s boss, said it’s time to move forward.

“They used a process, it didn’t work,” said Haveman. “The Supreme Court threw it out. What happened in Flint is really sad and I feel really bad, but it was a complex process -- so complex you will never find a criminal case.” 

Haveman said Lyon based decisions on the information he knew at the time and did nothing devious.  

Lyon was the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services department at the time.  He was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful neglect of duty.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you