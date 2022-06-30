Residents frustrated by "jumping through hoops" for water claims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the clock ticks towards that midnight deadline, residents are still trying to finish their claim packets.
Multiple legal services scrambled to help as many people as they could on Thursday.
"You got to make sure you got everything. Have documents on yourself, your kids, hospital documents. You've got to have a lot of stuff," said Flint resident Kashaylah Polk, who added the process was relatively simple for her.
But for others, that list of paperwork was only the beginning.
Mother Aaran Hill said she feels dragged along by a legal team always asking for one more form.
"You're getting to the end and they're like 'oh! We need this and we need this!' ... It shouldn't have been this hard. You should have already had this when I gave it to you the first time. You shouldn't need all this information to prove that I was here and that I was affected," Hill explained.
Even Thursday morning, residents were rushing back out of the office for signatures from their doctors.
One anonymous man said he's also annoyed by redundancies- forcing him to dig documents back out that he had provided months before.
"They had to have all the proof of residency. After the register, then you had to do the same thing for your claim," he said.
Resident Nakiyah Wakes said her own claim went smoothly, but the idea of receiving her settlement is bittersweet.
"There's no amount of money anyone can give me for the miscarriages. There's no amount of money I can take for my babies not being born. But at least there's something. We can get some type of justice," she said.
Some have expressed distrust of the settlement itself, saying they don't believe getting justice should involve a bureaucratic headache.