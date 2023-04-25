Residents looking for justice 9 years after Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nine years after the start of the Flint water crisis, people are living with lasting scars and unanswered questions.
On April 25, 2014, former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling flipped a switch that began drawing Flint River water into the city's municipal water system.
So far, no one has been held accountable for what many still believe was the intentional poisoning of the people of Flint.
Tuesday, residents gathered in Flint to mark the nine-year anniversary of the crisis that changed their lives. The theme of this year's commemorative event was "Unfinished Business."
Dr. Laura Sullivan said out loud what many people of Flint believe.
"We don't trust that the water is safe and there is absolutely no evidence that there is any consistency in the water or that we can trust that it is safe," she said.
Although, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently reported that Flint's water is safe and lead levels are well below the federal action level, those who are living through the crisis are too scarred to trust the reporting.
"Please don't ever think that the people of Flint have any reason at all to believe or trust the numbers that are reported," said Sullivan.
Tomas Tello was 9 years old when the crisis began. He remembers in vivid detail how he learned of what was happening.
"I was brushing my teeth," he said. "I was gargling and getting that supper off of my teeth. My aunt said, 'Boy don't drink the water. There is a boil water advisory' and I was like, 'I have a whole mouth full of the water.'"
Tello remembers spitting out the water and being confused.
"I just I want to wash my mouth out but I was told I can't," he said.
Tello said his story sounds unrealistic but that is exactly how he remembers first hearing about the Flint water crisis as a young boy.
Nine years later, some are living with daily reminders of what the community endured when the people of Flint were exposed to toxic water. The Flint River water sent to faucets and drinking fountains was not properly treated, creating a citywide lead contamination problem.
Mona Munroe Younis from Environmental Transformational Movement Flint showed lasting scars from the water crisis. She has a scaly skin rash that covers up to 80% of her body. She said there was no rash prior to 2014.
"It started in 2014 with some bumps around my elbow and then in 2015 it kind of exploded," Munroe Younis said. "What I always say is it started with he water crisis but now it is an incurable autoimmune disease that I am going to be living with for life."
For those who are fighting alongside the residents impacted by the crisis, nine years later they remain hopeful that justice will one day come.
"We are confident that the people of Flint with all of the courage that they have demonstrated and all of the resolve that they have demonstrated. They too will win this victory," said Mark Francher, attorney with the ACLU of Michigan.