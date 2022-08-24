Some Flint residents without water as shutoffs resume

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sonya Jackson cringed when she received a water shutoff notice last week.
She knew the family was behind more than $4,000 on the bill, but seeing the words in ink, hit her hard.
“We need help. We actually need help,” said Jackson. “It’s like injury to a wound. They didn’t let the wound heal, and now you’ve added another injury on top of that.”
City officials alerted residents at the start of this year that the moratorium on water shutoffs was coming to an end. On Wednesday, the disconnect crew hit Stockdale Street.
“I was outside cleaning and stuff and I said, 'Are you turning the water off for real?' He said yes,” LaDan Atkin said.
Mayor Sheldon Neely’s office released a statement about water shutoffs on Wednesday that says his administration "understands the current situation that residents face."
Neeley has proposed a $300 bill credit for all water customers, but the Flint City Council has turned down the request for funding.
"City administration will continue to try to find ways to provide residents with relief. The current water disconnections are only occurring for habitual non-payers—people who have not contacted or attempted to make arrangements in over a year," the statement says.
Neeley's administration says assistance programs are available for people who cannot afford payments on their water bills. Flint Residents can contact the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program at 810-768-4675.
The statement says Flint crews will not turn off water to any customers who contact City Hall to make payment arrangements.
Atkin hoped the city would wait longer to shut off water for people who continue suffering effects of the Flint water crisis.
"I understand they have to do what they do, but at same time we haven't been compensated for our pain and suffering," Atkin said. "I feel like they could have waited, at least until we get our settlement money."