Why did the Flint water settlement take so long? One attorney explains

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been about seven years since Flint's class action lawsuit against the state began.
Only now are settlement payments in reach. One attorney involved in the case, Channing Robinson, said class action cases often run long because of schedules and procedure.
Given that they were going up against the state, she still considers the ruling a big win for Flint.
"There's, you know, hundreds of thousands of documents that you need to go through. And how many witnesses," Robinson said about the scale of the case.
She explained the process of discovery takes up most of such a large case. That's when attorneys gather and request evidence to support their arguments.
But before they even got to that, they had to crack the state's original defense.
"The time frames for appealing governmental immunity? You add on years and years," Robinson said.
It's why she considers the case a win and a demonstration of strength in numbers.
"The fact we were able to assert claims as a class, I think had a very meaningful impact on the litigation," Robinson said.
But even with settlement distribution expected in May, activists like Mona Munroe Younis claim there won't be justice until charges stick to the government employees responsible.
"I think it's a huge injustice that the charges were dropped against those who were supposed to be held accountable," she said.
Robinson believes the settlement is only part of the solution.
"I think that that's something that, you know, is not going to be cured by the settlement," she said.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office declined to comment further Tuesday on criminal action related to the water crisis. Instead, they pointed to a previous statement that says prosecutors won't rest until they have exhausted all legal avenues.