Flint woman wants to reunite cremated remains with rightful owner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People changing a tire don't expect to find someone else's cherished family memento.
But that's exactly what happened to Marquisha Ross of Flint on Wednesday.
Last August, she bought a used 2008 Ford Taurus through All-Star Used Cars on Corunna Road. When she lifted the spare tire in the trunk on Wednesday, she found a keepsake necklace with the ashes of someone's father.
"It was face down. The chain was all tangled and I noticed it said 'Rest Easy, Dad.' It had the angel wing and then a heart with 'love' on there," Ross said.
Having lost a relative recently whose ashes were also made into a necklace, she recognized the item instantly. Ross has no idea how the priceless necklace ended up under her spare tire.
All-Star Used Cars couldn't provide any details for previous owners on Friday.
But a look at the dealer history paperwork shows the necklace could have belonged to someone in Dearborn, which is the home of Westborn Chrysler Jeep. That dealership sold it to Moore's Automotive in Farmington Hills last July.
With such a wide area to search, finding the owner will be a challenge. But Ross said she's up to the task because it's the right thing to do.
"I'm sure somebody will want this. That's the first thing that came to my mind. I basically put myself in their shoes. If that was my dad, I'd want him back," she said.
Ross said she checked the rest of the car for other keepsakes, but didn't find anything else.