Flint's Berston Field House celebrates 100 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Community members celebrated an iconic Flint institution's 100th anniversary.
Berston Field House has been a hub for the community since 1923.
The center on Saginaw Street is known for its role in the growth of so many Flintstone athletes who've gone on to achieve athletic success.
The Chosen Few Art Council celebrated its unique place in Flint history with a parade followed by a festival featuring bounce houses, basketball, live music and food.
As for what's next for Berston...a nearly $30 million renovation is set to break ground this year.
It's aimed at modernizing the facility for the next 100 years.