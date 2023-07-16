 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Sunday July 16th and Monday July
17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
extended the Air Quality Action Day through Monday July 17th for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state Sunday with increases in PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible. The smoke plume will
linger across much of the Lower Peninsula on Monday.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Flint's Brush alley closed after partial building collapse

  • Updated
  • 0

The building shares a wall with Paul's Pipe Shop, whose owner has worried about its collapse for years.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Brush Alley is closed between Third and Second Streets for a partial building collapse.

City officials said in a release that the area will remain closed to the public until an engineering evaluation is completed and safety hazards are removed.

The partially collapsed building at 641 South Saginaw was previously condemned by the city.

In April, Dan Spaniola of the neighboring Paul's Pipe Shop told ABC12 he was worried about a collapse.

In a message on Sunday, he wrote "if it comes down on its own, it'll probably take us down with it. At least part of us."

Flint said issues with the building's ownership have complicated the process of holding anyone responsible for it.

They filed a motion in June asking the District Court to appoint a receiver to fix issues with the property.

For now, people are being asked to stay away from the hazard in Brush Alley.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you