Flint's Brush alley closed after partial building collapse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Brush Alley is closed between Third and Second Streets for a partial building collapse.
City officials said in a release that the area will remain closed to the public until an engineering evaluation is completed and safety hazards are removed.
The partially collapsed building at 641 South Saginaw was previously condemned by the city.
In April, Dan Spaniola of the neighboring Paul's Pipe Shop told ABC12 he was worried about a collapse.
In a message on Sunday, he wrote "if it comes down on its own, it'll probably take us down with it. At least part of us."
Flint said issues with the building's ownership have complicated the process of holding anyone responsible for it.
They filed a motion in June asking the District Court to appoint a receiver to fix issues with the property.
For now, people are being asked to stay away from the hazard in Brush Alley.