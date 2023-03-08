Flint's new LGBT club celebrates as House passes non-discrimination bill

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - After nearly a year of work, Club Lips is preparing to open in Flint on Saginaw and 12th Street on March 10.
General Manager Amber Weyn is a mother of two LGBT kids.
And being bisexual herself, she knows spaces like Club Lip are important.
"I want to know that my child, being transgender, and all of his friends and all of my own friends who are also transgender, lesbian, gay, bi, have a safe environment," she said.
Weyn told ABC12 she's happy to see Michigan's legislature adding her community to the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, especially as other states introduce and pass bills targeting people like her.
"I can't imagine somebody telling me I'm not allowed to live my life the way I truly feel I am," said Weyn.
The state senate passed the bill on March 1, and the House passed it on March 8.
The state supreme court said last summer that sexual orientation and gender identity fall under ELCRA's "sex" category. The new bill simply amends ERCLA to add them in the text.
Donna Neumann is a member of Genesee County PFLAG, a group for LGBT allies.
She said amending the law acts as another layer of protection.
"As we've now seen, sometimes courts will say "hey, now my interpretation is different." There is no way [this law] can be interpreted in a different way."
Scott Ellis, Executive Director of Great Lakes Bay Pride, watched the vote Wednesday afternoon in Lansing and told ABC12 what he saw.
"It was not strictly down party lines, there was bi-partisan support from some members. And that was really great to see," Ellis said just minutes after the vote.
With opening night less than 48 hours away, Weyn wants to live up to the gay clubs she visited when she was younger.
"I had so much fun. I still have a lot of memories from there. And that's what my hope is for here," she said.
Club Lips cuts the ribbon on Friday, March 10, at 3:45 PM.